Ferncliff Road murder: Abraham Badru’s grieving mother asks people join her on march to appeal for witnesses

The heartbroken mother of Abraham Badru is calling for others to march with her appealing for witnesses to his murder to mark what would have been his 28th birthday.

Abraham was shot yards from her home in in Ferncliff Road, Dalston just after 11pm on March 25 2018 as he opened the boot of his car.

The football coach, who was hoping to start a PhD, had received a police bravery award for giving evidence against a gang who raped a girl on the Frampton Park Estate in 2007.

A murder probe is under way – but one year on there have still been no arrests.

Homicide detectives renewed their appeal for witnesses and information on the first anniversary of his death last month, when Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh said “one line of enquiry could be a case of mistaken identity”.

Ronke Badru.

He added: “We cannot discount the possibility that the motive may be connected to one of several relationships he'd had.”

But Ronke is not convinced, and believes his death is retribution for testifying against gang rapists in court.

She told the Gazette: “In 2016 when Abraham finished his studies in Bristol he got a job in London. He came back and his car was vandalised and he contacted the police and said he'd liked to be moved out of Hackney, but he was told it wasn't possible to move from borough to borough. Abraham was hiding and covering his face. He was saving and I was saving. We were trying to save for a flat together.

“But in 2018 he got murdered. How can that be mistaken identity?” she asked. “It can't.”

Tomorrow Ronke along with family, friends - and anyone else who wants to lend support - will march from Ferncliff Road at 1pm to Hackney Town Hall.

“We will be talking to people, and we will have Abraham's photograph on a card,” she said. “We would like to find anyone who knows anything that happened that day or who has heard things on the grapevine.

“Some people might know something and might be scared that what happened to Abraham might happen to them. But they will be protected and they can call the police anonymously. They don't have to mention their name.”

She would like as many people to join her as possible.

“I want to know people care,” she said.

“Abraham was a good lad. He was never involved in any fight. He was doing his own thing. They targeted and monitored him.

“It's over 13 months now and my heart is broken. Every day I cry. Every night. They stole my heart away from me, and part of me died with Abraham. The killer is still out there, enjoying life. I want justice for Abraham.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police incident room in the strictest confidence on 020 8785 8099.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 - they will not ask your name or trace your call. You can also visit www.fearless.org to pass on information anonymously.

Detectives wish to speak with anyone who knew Abraham but has not yet been in contact with police.