Hundreds of activity packs given to King’s Park ward residents

A community project is supporting King’s Park ward residents in becoming more active by giving away 700 hundred fitness packs.

Hackney council’s King’s Park Moving Together community project, funded by Sport England, is leading an initiative to get more people moving in the borough.

Cllr Chris Kennedy, Cabinet Member for Health, Adult Social Care and Leisure said: “The physical activity packs for residents are a fantastic resource and very much needed, particularly as inactivity continues to be challenging for us all.”

Hundreds of physical activity packs, filled with skipping ropes, step monitors and resistance bands, have been distributed within the ward and broader Hackney.

They were created to help tackle accessibility and inactivity to help mainly older people and families to become more active.

Residents have shared their feedback on the scheme and the council says it has been “extremely positive”.

King’s park resident Patricia said: “I found the chair exercise booklet useful and the resistance bands will help me tone my arms. I used to regularly attend the gym but have been unable to for several years. I’m delighted with the step counter as I’ve wanted to record my steps for some time.”

Active Within, an organisation providing free physical activities to communities, has been distributing packs on Woodberry Down Estate and delivering online exercise classes for older and vulnerable people.

Active Within CEO Onur Coskuner said: “We have given 10 packs to Friends of Woodberry Down, an older people’s collective who live on the estate.

“The group was overwhelmed to have the equipment as they weren’t expecting it, they were so appreciative and grateful.”

Over the next few years the council’s Moving together project will work with local people on the best ways to invest funds from Sport England into Hackney communities.

To find out more about the programme contact moving.together@hackney.gov.uk