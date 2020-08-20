Search

Advanced search

Hundreds of activity packs given to King’s Park ward residents

PUBLISHED: 12:11 20 August 2020

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Ken Mears

A community project is supporting King’s Park ward residents in becoming more active by giving away 700 hundred fitness packs.

Hackney council’s King’s Park Moving Together community project, funded by Sport England, is leading an initiative to get more people moving in the borough.

Cllr Chris Kennedy, Cabinet Member for Health, Adult Social Care and Leisure said: “The physical activity packs for residents are a fantastic resource and very much needed, particularly as inactivity continues to be challenging for us all.”

Hundreds of physical activity packs, filled with skipping ropes, step monitors and resistance bands, have been distributed within the ward and broader Hackney.

READ MORE: Local Heroes: Young Hackney volunteers support their communities during Covid-19 outbreak

They were created to help tackle accessibility and inactivity to help mainly older people and families to become more active.

You may also want to watch:

Residents have shared their feedback on the scheme and the council says it has been “extremely positive”.

King’s park resident Patricia said: “I found the chair exercise booklet useful and the resistance bands will help me tone my arms. I used to regularly attend the gym but have been unable to for several years. I’m delighted with the step counter as I’ve wanted to record my steps for some time.”

READ MORE: “I just fight to keep it open as long as I can” says champion boxer on running historic Hackney youth club

Active Within, an organisation providing free physical activities to communities, has been distributing packs on Woodberry Down Estate and delivering online exercise classes for older and vulnerable people.

Active Within CEO Onur Coskuner said: “We have given 10 packs to Friends of Woodberry Down, an older people’s collective who live on the estate.

“The group was overwhelmed to have the equipment as they weren’t expecting it, they were so appreciative and grateful.”

Over the next few years the council’s Moving together project will work with local people on the best ways to invest funds from Sport England into Hackney communities.

To find out more about the programme contact moving.together@hackney.gov.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Countdown Star Rachel Riley searches for Hackney’s “lockdown legends”

Channel 4's Countdown co-presenter Rachel Riley, 34, photographed ahead of the National Lottery Awards. Picture: Adam Gerrard

Removal of Woodberry Down’s Happy Man Tree to be delayed and “potentially” reconsidered

Campaigners hoping to save the 150 year old London Plane tree that stands outside the former Happy Man pub on Woodberry Grove in May 2020. Picture: Polly Hancock

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Elderly woman helped identify finger-biting robber while shielding from coronavirus

Monique Roach, 24, of no fixed address was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to one count of robbery and one count of blackmail. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Mayor of London urges government to keep travel free for thousands of Hackney young people

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Countdown Star Rachel Riley searches for Hackney’s “lockdown legends”

Channel 4's Countdown co-presenter Rachel Riley, 34, photographed ahead of the National Lottery Awards. Picture: Adam Gerrard

Removal of Woodberry Down’s Happy Man Tree to be delayed and “potentially” reconsidered

Campaigners hoping to save the 150 year old London Plane tree that stands outside the former Happy Man pub on Woodberry Grove in May 2020. Picture: Polly Hancock

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Elderly woman helped identify finger-biting robber while shielding from coronavirus

Monique Roach, 24, of no fixed address was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to one count of robbery and one count of blackmail. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Mayor of London urges government to keep travel free for thousands of Hackney young people

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Montemurro says Arsenal will show ‘hunger’ against PSG in Champions league clash

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Premier League fixtures: Arsenal start against Fulham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates their victory with the FA Cup trophy after the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Hundreds of activity packs given to King’s Park ward residents

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

GCSE results 2020: The latest updates from Hackney

Year 11s on a results day at Stoke Newington School. Picture: SNS

Fans are allowed back into non-league football grounds says FA

Clapton CFC fans (Pic: Max Reeves)