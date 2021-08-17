Carnival gym crawl through Hackney from Afrocafitness

Published: 3:06 PM August 17, 2021

For the second year, the ‘tribe’ of instructors at Afrocafitness are running a Carnival gym crawl for Hackney residents.

Class Leader Rosaleen describes the sessions as “dance classes with a Carnival vibe”, and they are effective as cardio and toning workouts, as well as building confidence.

Afrocafitness, originally a YouTube channel set up to offer free fitness resources over lockdown, aims to “create positive thoughts…through motivation, information and culture based activities”, and to “redefine fitness through fun”.

The crawl will consist of four sessions over a week starting on Wednesday, August 25, and will take place at Queensbridge Community Centre, followed by Britannia, Clissold and Kingshall leisure centres. All donations will go to MacMillan Cancer Support.

The crawl will consist of four sessions over a week - Credit: Afrocafitness

The classes can be booked via the Better UK app or in person, and for more information visit afrocafitness.com.

You may also want to watch:

Attendees are advised to bring their flags, whistles, water and towel.