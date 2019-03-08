Search

Alex Vanderpuye: £20,000 reward for information leading to South Hackney man's killer

PUBLISHED: 08:12 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:12 17 June 2019

Detectives investigating the unsolved murder of a South Hackney man in 2017 have offered £20,000 for anyone who can help catch his killer.

Alex Vanderpuye, 24, collapsed in Cassland Road, at the junction of Christie Road, on December 7, 2017. He'd been fatally stabbed and died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination confirmed his cause of death as a stab wound.

Det Ch Insp John Marriott, from the Met's murder squad, who's leading the investigation, said: "I believed that despite the passage of time, there are still members of the public who have information that is vital to our investigation.

"Our enquiries are continuing and the investigation remains live. I hope that now that some considerable time has elapsed, someone may feel that they can now come forward and assist the investigation.

"It is my hope that the reward, which is available to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest, charge or conviction of those responsible, will encourage anyone who can help to come forward.

"Alex is survived by his father and his older brother who want, and deserve, justice."

Cops believe the suspects -a group of men - arrived in a metallic green Mercedes. This vehicle was subsequently recovered.

Officers arrested three males on suspicion of murder on December 12 last year. The three men, aged 26, 21 and 25, were released under investigation.

Five further men were also arrested on suspicion of murder before being released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information should contact the incident room on 020 8345 3715 quoting CRIS 4633256/17, or make contact via Twitter @MetCC. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alex Vanderpuye: £20,000 reward for information leading to South Hackney man’s killer

Alex Vanderpuye
