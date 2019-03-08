Search

Advanced search

Stoke Newington mum Alicia Wilkins to run Royal Parks Half Marathon to fund British Heart Foundation research

PUBLISHED: 10:59 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 11 October 2019

Alicia Wilkins' partner Sam and their son Logan. Picture: Alicia Wilkins

Alicia Wilkins' partner Sam and their son Logan. Picture: Alicia Wilkins

BHF

A Stoke Newington mother whose partner and son have heart disease is taking on the Royal Parks Half Marathon on Sunday to raise money for the British Heart Foundation's life-saving research into the condition.

Alicia Wilkins' with her partner Sam and their son Logan. Picture: BHFAlicia Wilkins' with her partner Sam and their son Logan. Picture: BHF

Alicia Wilkins decided to take on the 13.1 mile challenge after her partner, Sam, 41, underwent open heart surgery in March.

He developed symptoms including tiredness and pain in his chest earlier, and even walking up a flight of stairs became a challenge for him. Alicia, 34, said: "I saw the change in him; he was sleeping for long periods. Walking short distances at a normal pace and then feeling as if he had sprinted for the bus."

Sam was diagnosed with aortic stenosis aged nine, which is a common condition caused by a narrowing of the aortic valve, restricting blood flow out of the heart.

But when his symptoms escalated, he was told he might only live another two years if surgeons didn't operate to replace his aortic valve with an artificial metal one. He has since made a full recovery.

You may also want to watch:

Alicia said: "You can't receive treatment without research. Without it, life saving monitoring, assessments and operations cannot happen." The couple's baby son Logan, is also affected by heart disease. His aortic valve did not develop normally while he was in the womb, and he has been diagnosed with bicuspid aortic valve, which means his valve has two cusps instead of three.

Alicia said: "Other than experiencing cold hands and feet due to poorer blood circulation, he's healthy, full of life and absolutely beautiful. But Logan is an example of how research is important, even at the earliest of stages to detect and treat any potential heart conditions that can affect him later in life.

"I'm running to fund research to keep my loved ones alive, and to raise awareness."

To sponsor Alicia, see justgiving.com/fundraising/alicia-wilkins1.

Most Read

Finsbury Park flooding: People evacuated from homes after burst pipe leaves streets under water

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Star pupil from Homerton hoping to change narrative around young black boys after 10 Downing Street visit

Aleka and Amari at 10 Downing Street.

Finsbury Park flooding: Homes still without water 24 hours on as mayor criticises Thames Water

Brian Bicknell looks at the debris in the living room of the ground floor flat he shares with his wife Margaret. Picture: Polly Hancock

Finsbury Park flooding: Thames Water stops flow of water, with up to 150 homes damaged

Flooding on the Kings Crescent Estate after a water main burst in Finsbury Park. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Devil-worshipping’ killer Mosa Abid escapes custody during Homerton Hospital out-patient appointment

Mosa Abid. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Finsbury Park flooding: People evacuated from homes after burst pipe leaves streets under water

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Star pupil from Homerton hoping to change narrative around young black boys after 10 Downing Street visit

Aleka and Amari at 10 Downing Street.

Finsbury Park flooding: Homes still without water 24 hours on as mayor criticises Thames Water

Brian Bicknell looks at the debris in the living room of the ground floor flat he shares with his wife Margaret. Picture: Polly Hancock

Finsbury Park flooding: Thames Water stops flow of water, with up to 150 homes damaged

Flooding on the Kings Crescent Estate after a water main burst in Finsbury Park. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Devil-worshipping’ killer Mosa Abid escapes custody during Homerton Hospital out-patient appointment

Mosa Abid. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Two big dates for Arsenal Women

Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk celebrates scoring her team's third goal during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

O’s coach Embleton insists on the importance of appointing the right man

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton hugs attacker James Brophy (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Finsbury Park flooding: Volunteer tells of dramatic scenes as real-life disaster interrupted emergency drill

Helena M preparing beds at the rest centre.

Coach Embleton pleased to see Dayton return to O’s line-up

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Stoke Newington mum Alicia Wilkins to run Royal Parks Half Marathon to fund British Heart Foundation research

Alicia Wilkins' partner Sam and their son Logan. Picture: Alicia Wilkins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists