Search

Advanced search

All Points East announces The Kooks and The Wombats as Saturday headliners for Victoria Park festival

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 18 February 2020

The Kooks. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA

The Kooks. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

All Points East festival has announced The Kooks and The Wombats are both performing in Victoria Park on May 30.

Crowds at All Points East on Saturday, June 1. Picture: Rory James.Crowds at All Points East on Saturday, June 1. Picture: Rory James.

The award-winning bands join the likes of Tame Impala (Saturday, May 23), Kraftwerk (Friday, May 29) and Massive Attack (Sunday, 24 May) in agreeing to play at this year's festival.

Tom Walker, Jake Bugg, Gang of Youths, Gabrielle Alpin, The Lathums and Bloxx and Lauran Hibberd will also play on Saturday, May 30.

You may also want to watch:

Quadruple-platinum band The Kooks have a career spanning more than 15 years - and they're one of the UK's most celebrated indie acts. The Wombats, meanwhile, are indie rockers with smash hits like Let's Dance To Joy Division whose latest album, Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life, was released in 2018 and amassed over 250 million streams.

In a joint statement, The Kooks said: "We're so excited to be performing at All Points East this summer. Can't quite believe it. It's one we have wanted to play for a long time. Just crazy how good the line-up is, we are so honoured to be part of it and we'll be putting on our finest glad rags and pulling out all the old tunes along with some new ones. Get yourself over to Victoria park, it's gonna be a big night!"

The festival runs from May 22 to May 31.

Tickets to see The Kooks and The Wombats will go on sale at 10am on February 20, and readers can buy them here.

Most Read

Teen stabbed while standing with his mother outside Hackney Downs Overground station in broad daylight

Do you know this man? Picture: Met Police

Boy, 15, in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being stabbed in Upper Clapton

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Clapton. Picture: @999London

Questions raised over prosecution following death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack with the reality and constructed factual award on behalf of Love Island at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

16 ‘outdated bedsits’ in Clapton tower block set to become Hackney Living Rent homes

Gooch House. Picture: Yasemin Craggs Mersinoglu

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack found dead

Caroline Flack. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Most Read

Teen stabbed while standing with his mother outside Hackney Downs Overground station in broad daylight

Do you know this man? Picture: Met Police

Boy, 15, in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being stabbed in Upper Clapton

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Clapton. Picture: @999London

Questions raised over prosecution following death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack with the reality and constructed factual award on behalf of Love Island at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

16 ‘outdated bedsits’ in Clapton tower block set to become Hackney Living Rent homes

Gooch House. Picture: Yasemin Craggs Mersinoglu

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack found dead

Caroline Flack. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Lee Valley Lions thrashed by Mustangs

18-year-old Rowan Champney scored his first goal for the Lions in Sunday's defeat to Invicta (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

Two Hackney boxers set for MTK Golden Contract semi-final

Hackney super-lightweight Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Defender Coulson felt Orient didn’t assert themselves in a windy contest at Cheltenham

Josh Coulson celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Police given increased stop and search powers for second night in row after attempted gunpoint robbery in Stamford Hill

Firearms officers were called to Stamford Hill on Monday. Picture: Met Police

All Points East announces The Kooks and The Wombats as Saturday headliners for Victoria Park festival

The Kooks. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA
Drive 24