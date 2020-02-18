All Points East announces The Kooks and The Wombats as Saturday headliners for Victoria Park festival

The Kooks. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA PA Archive/PA Images

All Points East festival has announced The Kooks and The Wombats are both performing in Victoria Park on May 30.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crowds at All Points East on Saturday, June 1. Picture: Rory James. Crowds at All Points East on Saturday, June 1. Picture: Rory James.

The award-winning bands join the likes of Tame Impala (Saturday, May 23), Kraftwerk (Friday, May 29) and Massive Attack (Sunday, 24 May) in agreeing to play at this year's festival.

Tom Walker, Jake Bugg, Gang of Youths, Gabrielle Alpin, The Lathums and Bloxx and Lauran Hibberd will also play on Saturday, May 30.

You may also want to watch:

Quadruple-platinum band The Kooks have a career spanning more than 15 years - and they're one of the UK's most celebrated indie acts. The Wombats, meanwhile, are indie rockers with smash hits like Let's Dance To Joy Division whose latest album, Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life, was released in 2018 and amassed over 250 million streams.

In a joint statement, The Kooks said: "We're so excited to be performing at All Points East this summer. Can't quite believe it. It's one we have wanted to play for a long time. Just crazy how good the line-up is, we are so honoured to be part of it and we'll be putting on our finest glad rags and pulling out all the old tunes along with some new ones. Get yourself over to Victoria park, it's gonna be a big night!"

The festival runs from May 22 to May 31.

Tickets to see The Kooks and The Wombats will go on sale at 10am on February 20, and readers can buy them here.