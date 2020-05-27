All Points East to celebrate local businesses with online programme

All Points East in 2019. Picture: Nathan Diamond Archant

A Tower Hamlets music festival is celebrating local businesses in its 2020 digital event.

All Points East has said it will shine a spotlight on independents in the community for this year’s programme, which is taking place online in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will highlight BlueTit boutique salon, The Five Points Brewery Company, MoreYoga’s free yoga sessions, Alive and Kicking - Football at Home, Wellbeing Wednesday with MoreMind, ELAM, Half Moon Theatre and Stitch In Time.

The programme, which started on May 22 and will finish on May 31, includes gigs, screenings, Q&As, archive shows, workshops and artist playlists.

All Points East is hoping to return to Victoria Park for the 2021 event.

Visit www.allpointseastfestival.com to keep up-to-date with the festival’s online programme, or check in on Twitter and Instagram using @allpointseastUK.