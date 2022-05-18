All you need to know about Hackney Half and Hackney Moves

Tens of thousands of runners will hit Hackney Marshes for London’s first half marathon of race season this weekend.

Hackney Half will be held on Sunday, May 22 and will see participants run 13.1 miles around East London’s streets. Entries have now closed but there is still a chance to get involved with the overarching Hackney Moves Festival.

On Saturday [May 21] a 5km event will be held and is free for entrants. For anyone not running but wanting to exercise, there are boxing classes, HIIT workouts, and warm-ups being held throughout the day on the marshes.

The festival also includes a multitude of local food and drink trucks across stages. And while tickets for the 2022 run are no longer on sale, keen runners can already sign up for next year’s event online.

Visit: limelightsports.club/event/hackney-moves-2022/hackney-half