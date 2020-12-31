NHS chief exec named in New Year's Honours

Published: 7:00 AM December 31, 2020

An NHS trust chief executive has been named in the New Year's Honours.

Alwen Williams, who is in charge at Barts Health NHS Trust, is to be created a dame in recognition of her inspiring leadership.

Hackney and Islington are among the boroughs covered by the trust which operates from four main hospitals in east London.

Ms Williams said she was surprised and delighted to accept the honour, but insisted it was recognition of what staff had achieved.

“I could not have done anything without the support of great senior leaders and the commitment and dedication of our fantastic staff.

"Thank you to everyone who kept faith with us on our continuing improvement journey,” she said.

Ms Williams' official citation pays tribute to her achievement in transforming Barts Health since taking the helm five years ago.

“Alwen Williams has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the NHS over a 40 year career, working tirelessly to improve healthcare for east London,” it says.

Barts is one of the largest acute hospital groups in the country, serving a population of 2.5million people.

When she took over, the trust was in special measures. However, the majority of services are now rated good or outstanding.

Ian Peters, chair of Barts Health NHS Trust, said: “Alwen has made an outstanding contribution to east London healthcare over many years – and she is continuing to lead our transformation in patient outcomes and experience.

“She has put together the team that is stabilising our finances and shaping our future at the heart of integrated care for our diverse communities.”

He added: “Alwen leads with humility and quiet tenacity, and is extraordinarily resilient. She also has a rare ability to inspire and influence people from receptionists to surgeons.

"Her commitment to care, for our patients and our people, is embodied in how she personally lives our values. This has shone through most recently during the pandemic. It is a privilege to work alongside her.”

Ms Williams was recognised in the 2009 Queen’s Birthday Honours with a CBE.

She has already been named as one of the top 50 leaders within the health service.