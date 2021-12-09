Founder of Helping Hands UK/Hackney Jackie Carr has set up an Amazon Wishlist for children with cancer - Credit: Meah Carr

A terminally ill Hackney woman has set up an Amazon Christmas Wishlist for children with cancer.

Jackie Carr is the founder of Helping Hands UK/Hackney.

She originally set up the organisation to help people experiencing homelessness, providing vulnerable people cooked food, clothes, sleeping bags, toiletries and emergency supplies.

But in July, Jackie was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, meaning she is now unable to organise Helping Hands' annual homeless Christmas dinner.

"This came as a massive shock to me," she said.

"I can’t be cured, but I don’t like to look at it as I’m terminal. I’ll be giving one hell of a good damn fight."

Jackie says she loves helping others.

She added: "I just can’t help myself. So this year I decided I wanted to set up an Amazon wish list for children with cancer."

The gifts are being donated to the Haven Children’s Hospice in Woodford Green.

Jackie chose items children can play from their hospital beds, she has been overwhelmed by the support from her local community so far - Credit: Meah Carr

Jackie added: "The community have really come together and supported us by purchasing from the wish list.

"Every time an Amazon parcel comes I get very tearful and emotional."

Jackie says the list is made up of items the children can use from their beds.

"As a cancer patient I realise how sick these children can be from chemotherapy and other cancer medications, and they spend quite a bit of time in bed," she said.

Helping Hands UK/Hackney had been doing homeless outreaches outside Hackney Town Hall on a monthly basis with volunteers taking trollies, walking the streets looking for rough sleepers to help.

Jackie said the group would appeal with posts on several Facebook groups and the Nextdoor app.

She added much of the support for its work would come from the Stokey Folks 2.0 Facebook group and her own Albion drive residents WhatsApp group.

Jackie Carr was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in July - Credit: Meah Carr

"We would post on our page Helping Hands Uk/Hackney asking the community for donations of anything from household items to clothes," she said.

"We often set up an Amazon wish list and the beautiful community can purchase from the wish list.

"The residents of Hackney and Islington are such beautiful people. They are our main source where we get our donations from."

To find Jackie's list visit www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/3KJ0UNZH9Z6V4?ref_=wl_share







