Hackney and Haringey charity receives £1,000

PUBLISHED: 15:55 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 29 September 2020

Literacy Pirates is a charity based in Haringey and Hackney which helps children improve their reading and writing skills. Picture: Literacy Pirates

Literacy Pirates

A Hackney and Haringey-based children’s charity has been given £1,000 by tech giant Amazon.

Founded in 2010, the Literacy Pirates works with children to improve their literacy skills.

It’s after school programme sees trained volunteers and teachers working one on one with children and each term they publish books, films and podcasts created at the charity’s learning centres in Dalston and Tottenham.

Chief Executive and Captain, Jude Williams, from Literacy Pirates added: “We’re very grateful for this support from Amazon. We work hard to make a positive impact on children’s reading and writing so they can succeed inside and outside school. Donations like this help us to continue to improve the skills and confidence of our young pirates.”

The Amazon team has been supporting the charity since 2018 and its donation will go towards running the Literacy Pirates’ learning programme.

Beth Knight, Amazon in the Community UK lead, said: “I think the work that Literacy Pirates is doing in east and north London is so important to engage children in education and make their learning experience fun.”

Literacy Pirates received the donation as part of the “Amazon in the Community” programme, whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

To learn more about the Literacy Pirates click here

