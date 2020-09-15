Stamford Hill school fire under investigation

The school's basement was damaged in the fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

Part of the basement of a school in Stamford Hill was damaged by fire this afternoon.

The London Fire Brigade would not say which school was affected, but released a statement to say they were called to Amhurst Park just after 1.30pm, and that 25 fire fighters using four engines had the blaze under control within an hour.

There were no reports of any injuries, as 67 children and 16 adults left the school building before the Brigade arrived.

Station commander Sami Goldbrom said: “The fire was confined to the basement below the school and crews are continuing to work to extract the smoke which remains.

“Thankfully, everyone was out of the building before the Brigade arrived and the school children have now been sent home.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.