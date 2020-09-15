Search

Stamford Hill school fire under investigation

PUBLISHED: 16:43 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 15 September 2020

The school's basement was damaged in the fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

The school's basement was damaged in the fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Part of the basement of a school in Stamford Hill was damaged by fire this afternoon.

The London Fire Brigade would not say which school was affected, but released a statement to say they were called to Amhurst Park just after 1.30pm, and that 25 fire fighters using four engines had the blaze under control within an hour.

There were no reports of any injuries, as 67 children and 16 adults left the school building before the Brigade arrived.

Station commander Sami Goldbrom said: “The fire was confined to the basement below the school and crews are continuing to work to extract the smoke which remains.

“Thankfully, everyone was out of the building before the Brigade arrived and the school children have now been sent home.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Coronavirus: Hackney's top officials slam government's 'shambolic' system as hundreds turned away from testing centres

A member of staff holds a test kit at a Coronavirus testing centre. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/ PA Wire/PA Images

Hackney Covid testing sites now open to walk-ins

Hackney coronavirus testing centres are now open to walk-ins. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

Decrease in Hackney's coronavirus cases 'could be down to dramatic drop in testing' - as one person directed 600 miles to Inverness

A test sample being taken at a Covid-19 driving in testing centre. Picture: Danny Lawson/ PA Images.

Cowper Road stabbing: Two men charged with murder of Steve Brown

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Mobile coronavirus testing centre returns to Dalston

The test area in Dalston. Pictured (from left) Council staff Nicky and Peter from Adult Social Care, Steve from Civil Protection, Mayor Phil Glanville and the Grenadier Guards. Picture: Hackney Council

Coronavirus: Hackney’s top officials slam government’s ‘shambolic’ system as hundreds turned away from testing centres

A member of staff holds a test kit at a Coronavirus testing centre. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/ PA Wire/PA Images

Hackney Covid testing sites now open to walk-ins

Hackney coronavirus testing centres are now open to walk-ins. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

Decrease in Hackney’s coronavirus cases ‘could be down to dramatic drop in testing’ - as one person directed 600 miles to Inverness

A test sample being taken at a Covid-19 driving in testing centre. Picture: Danny Lawson/ PA Images.

Cowper Road stabbing: Two men charged with murder of Steve Brown

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Mobile coronavirus testing centre returns to Dalston

The test area in Dalston. Pictured (from left) Council staff Nicky and Peter from Adult Social Care, Steve from Civil Protection, Mayor Phil Glanville and the Grenadier Guards. Picture: Hackney Council

