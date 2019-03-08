Amhurst Road blaze: Fire crews rescue woman from burning block of flats

A woman was rescued by fire fighters this afternoon after a blaze broke out in a block of flats in Amhurst Road.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued her from the ground floor of the four-storey block in Stoke Newington, near to the West Hackney Recreational Ground, after emergency services were called just after 11.30am.

She was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital by a London Ambulance Service crew.

A further two people were led to safety, before 25 fire fighters using four fire engines brought the fire under control just after 12.30pm.

Part of a ground floor flat was damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews from Homerton, Shoreditch, Islington and Stoke Newington fire stations were at the scene.