Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Amhurst Road blaze: Fire crews rescue woman from burning block of flats

PUBLISHED: 13:28 22 October 2019

Amhurst Road. Picture: Google Street View

Amhurst Road. Picture: Google Street View

google

A woman was rescued by fire fighters this afternoon after a blaze broke out in a block of flats in Amhurst Road.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued her from the ground floor of the four-storey block in Stoke Newington, near to the West Hackney Recreational Ground, after emergency services were called just after 11.30am.

She was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital by a London Ambulance Service crew.

You may also want to watch:

A further two people were led to safety, before 25 fire fighters using four fire engines brought the fire under control just after 12.30pm.

Part of a ground floor flat was damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews from Homerton, Shoreditch, Islington and Stoke Newington fire stations were at the scene.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stoke Newington rapist who attacked victim with a hammer is jailed for 13 years

Rapist Ryan Bruce.

Stoke Newington man among three convicted of attempted murder after ‘frenzied’ knife attack

Two men and a teenage boy have been found guilty of attempted murder after a man was lured to Mandeville Road in Marks Tey and repeatedly stabbed shortly before 10.30pm on 31 October 2018. Picture: Google

‘Garden of Earthly Delights’: Extinction Rebellion volunteers turn derelict scrap of land behind Hackney Central into eco-educational hub

The

TfL reveals plans for cycling lanes on Lea Bridge Roundabout as part of Dalston to Walthamstow route

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL

Amhurst Road blaze: Fire crews rescue woman from burning block of flats

Amhurst Road. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Stoke Newington rapist who attacked victim with a hammer is jailed for 13 years

Rapist Ryan Bruce.

Stoke Newington man among three convicted of attempted murder after ‘frenzied’ knife attack

Two men and a teenage boy have been found guilty of attempted murder after a man was lured to Mandeville Road in Marks Tey and repeatedly stabbed shortly before 10.30pm on 31 October 2018. Picture: Google

‘Garden of Earthly Delights’: Extinction Rebellion volunteers turn derelict scrap of land behind Hackney Central into eco-educational hub

The

TfL reveals plans for cycling lanes on Lea Bridge Roundabout as part of Dalston to Walthamstow route

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL

Amhurst Road blaze: Fire crews rescue woman from burning block of flats

Amhurst Road. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

My critics have short memories, insists Arsenal boss Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the training session at London Colney, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Rugby: England ‘ready for heavyweight contest’ with All Blacks

England's Owen Farrell (left) and head coach Eddie Jones during a press conference at The Hilton Tokyo Bay Hotel.

Fletcher feels Bournemouth spell helped prepare him for return to management at O’s

New Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Alli says Tottenham players are ‘1000 per cent’ behind boss Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the UEFA Champions League Group B match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Hackney youngsters serve up table tennis success

Ed Boakye, Victoria Boakye and Phoebe Boakye from The Wickers Charity celebrate their success for Hackney at the Jack Petchey Youth Club Table Tennis Festival (pic Stephen Pover)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists