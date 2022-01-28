Hackney has the best Wi-Fi in London, according to travellers

Analysis has revealed Hackney as the London borough with the best Wi-Fi according to tourists - Credit: PA

Tourists rate Hackney as having the best Wi-Fi in London, new analysis reveals.

Ink, toner and printer consumables company Toner Giant analysed 26,859 hotel reviews on Booking.com in every London borough, ranking the best and worst according to travellers.

Hackney topped the list, having the highest proportion of positive hotel reviews mentioning Wi-Fi (70.85 per cent), beating out every other London borough and local government district City of London.

The boroughs with the highest percentage of positive Wi-Fi reviews - Credit: Toner Giant

Southwark has the second-best Wi-Fi, according to hotel reviewers, with 70.58pc.

Bromley is the borough with the highest proportion of negative Wi-Fi reviews (56.12pc), making it the borough with the worst Wi-Fi according to travellers.

Bexley had the second highest proportion of negative reviews, followed by Tower Hamlets and then Barking and Dagenham.

The London boroughs with the highest percentage of bad reviews mentioning Wi-Fi - Credit: Toner Giant

Toner Giant looked at a maximum of 125 hotels in each borough.