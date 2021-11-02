Search teams hunt for missing Stoke Newington cat

Stoke Newington cat Skye has been missing for four days - Credit: Animal Search UK

Animal Search UK teams are out today in Stoke Newington looking for a missing cat called Skye.

The organisation which helps find missing pets is appealing to the public for information to help reunite the cat with its owners.

Skye reportedly disappeared on Friday, October 29 from her garden at Red Square in Stoke Newington.

Skye is a two-year-old small female tabby. She was described by Animal Search UK as ginger, white and black with distinctive markings on her nose and around her eye.

Skye is a two year old small female tabby - Credit: Animal Search UK

She also has white paws, a white belly and three rings at the end of her tail. She is shy and timid and is not wearing a collar.

You may also want to watch:

Skye is not microchipped but she is neutered.

She is not wearing a collar and is not microchipped. - Credit: Animal Search UK

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Syke or has any information is asked to call the Animal Search UK team on 0800 4 320 340 or visit www.animalsearchuk.co.uk quoting reference number ALP283550.