Search teams hunt for missing Stoke Newington cat
- Credit: Animal Search UK
Animal Search UK teams are out today in Stoke Newington looking for a missing cat called Skye.
The organisation which helps find missing pets is appealing to the public for information to help reunite the cat with its owners.
Skye reportedly disappeared on Friday, October 29 from her garden at Red Square in Stoke Newington.
Skye is a two-year-old small female tabby. She was described by Animal Search UK as ginger, white and black with distinctive markings on her nose and around her eye.
She also has white paws, a white belly and three rings at the end of her tail. She is shy and timid and is not wearing a collar.
You may also want to watch:
Skye is not microchipped but she is neutered.
Anyone who thinks they might have seen Syke or has any information is asked to call the Animal Search UK team on 0800 4 320 340 or visit www.animalsearchuk.co.uk quoting reference number ALP283550.
Most Read
- 1 Hackney has the second largest number of unsafe buildings in London, figures show
- 2 Rape of woman in her 20s in Finsbury Park reported
- 3 Hackney has the most dangerous roads in the UK, says new analysis
- 4 Hackney man, 22, died struggling to breathe in prison cell for eight minutes
- 5 Overground suspended in Hackney and Islington
- 6 Film art director fundraises for hospital which treated his brain tumour
- 7 Where to watch the fireworks and more this weekend
- 8 Finsbury Park to stay open at night, with CCTV in use soon
- 9 Hackney women recognised for their eco-friendly food delivery business
- 10 Dalston revealed as Hackney's top hotspot for weapons offences