Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Anna Fiorentini’s Stage and the City showcase will raise money for children affected by cancer

PUBLISHED: 09:16 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 27 March 2019

Choreographer Mark Short performs as Freddie Mercury at the Anna Fiorentini fundraiser night. Picture: Michael Bourke

Choreographer Mark Short performs as Freddie Mercury at the Anna Fiorentini fundraiser night. Picture: Michael Bourke

COPYRIGHT MIKE BOURKE 2017

City professionals are raising money for children affected by cancer to attend theatre school by taking part in a dancing and singing extravaganza on Saturday.

Anna Fiorentini has organised the night at the Stratford Circus Arts Centre to fund bursaries for children who have cancer, or whose parents do, to attend her Theatre and Film School at Clapton Girls’ Academy.

The show’s creative director Mark Short, who has previously choreographed stars such as Tina Turner, has promised the showcase “has something for everybody with a few hidden surprises”.

“There are also a few tracks that will have audience members up and dancing out of their seat,” he added.

Money raised will go to the Fiorentini Foundation charity to provide escapism and respite to children affected by cancer.

Tickets cost £15 and shows run at 4pm and 7.45pm. See bit.ly/2WrIIxw for more.

Most Read

Hackney police officer sacked after crashing car then phoning in sick and lying about how much alcohol he had drunk

Pc Blake was sacked for gross misconduct.

How bed bugs, vermin and fleas were zapped in Hackney’s disinfecting station

Vehicles and staff engaged in disinfectation in 1935. Photo show the rear entrance to the disinfecting chamber. Picture: Hackney Archives

Hackney Council slams ‘dysfunctional’ Right to Buy as former tenants pocket £482m profit from selling homes on

The Stamford Hill estate, where flats were selling for £415,000 in 2017. Picture: Polly Hancock

Abraham Badru: Police urge community to break silence a year after ‘brutal’ shotgun killing in Dalston

Abraham Badru

Cops find suspected hand grenade and gun in Homerton flat where man was shot by police

Knights Close was taped off after the incident last night. Picture: @999London on Twitter

Most Read

Hackney police officer sacked after crashing car then phoning in sick and lying about how much alcohol he had drunk

Pc Blake was sacked for gross misconduct.

How bed bugs, vermin and fleas were zapped in Hackney’s disinfecting station

Vehicles and staff engaged in disinfectation in 1935. Photo show the rear entrance to the disinfecting chamber. Picture: Hackney Archives

Hackney Council slams ‘dysfunctional’ Right to Buy as former tenants pocket £482m profit from selling homes on

The Stamford Hill estate, where flats were selling for £415,000 in 2017. Picture: Polly Hancock

Abraham Badru: Police urge community to break silence a year after ‘brutal’ shotgun killing in Dalston

Abraham Badru

Cops find suspected hand grenade and gun in Homerton flat where man was shot by police

Knights Close was taped off after the incident last night. Picture: @999London on Twitter

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Orient coach Edinburgh pleased to have restricted Fylde’s chances

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Gillet Square festival will raise money for Ridley Road’s Indoor Shopping Village traders

Ridley Road Shopping Village in Dalston. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Anna Fiorentini’s Stage and the City showcase will raise money for children affected by cancer

Choreographer Mark Short performs as Freddie Mercury at the Anna Fiorentini fundraiser night. Picture: Michael Bourke

Orient extend lead at the top of the National League

Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates with Leyton Orient team-mates Joe Widdowson (left) and Macauley Bonne (right) (pic: Simon O'Connor).

EXCLUSIVE Arsenal and England women’s star Beth Mead: I enjoy creating as much as scoring

Beth Mead of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists