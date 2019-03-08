Anna Fiorentini’s Stage and the City showcase will raise money for children affected by cancer

Choreographer Mark Short performs as Freddie Mercury at the Anna Fiorentini fundraiser night. Picture: Michael Bourke COPYRIGHT MIKE BOURKE 2017

City professionals are raising money for children affected by cancer to attend theatre school by taking part in a dancing and singing extravaganza on Saturday.

Anna Fiorentini has organised the night at the Stratford Circus Arts Centre to fund bursaries for children who have cancer, or whose parents do, to attend her Theatre and Film School at Clapton Girls’ Academy.

The show’s creative director Mark Short, who has previously choreographed stars such as Tina Turner, has promised the showcase “has something for everybody with a few hidden surprises”.

“There are also a few tracks that will have audience members up and dancing out of their seat,” he added.

Money raised will go to the Fiorentini Foundation charity to provide escapism and respite to children affected by cancer.

Tickets cost £15 and shows run at 4pm and 7.45pm. See bit.ly/2WrIIxw for more.