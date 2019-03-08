Search

Anti knife crime campaigner to host free market for youngsters at Ridley Road

PUBLISHED: 10:17 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 02 July 2019

Knife crime campaigner Faron Alex Paul.

Knife crime campaigner Faron Alex Paul.

A market encouraging youngsters to ditch crime for cash will be held in Ridley Road this summer.

Knife crime campaigner Faron Alex Paul is leading Fazamnesty alongside Cockney Pride on August 24 to promote entrepreneurial skills and show crime doesn't pay.

Free stalls will be offered to 17- to 25-year-olds who have business nous and products to sell.

Event organiser Joe Leslie, 60, said: "People like to talk the talk about knife crime but then nothing is actually done.

"You don't leave a solider behind on the battlefield so we're making sure no youngsters are left behind.

"We're giving them an opportunity to put money in their pockets and become their own entrepreneurs."

A number of stalls will be reserved for young adults with SEMH (social, emotional and mental health) needs, hard to reach youths and ex-young offenders.

Applications for stalls can be made at duckinandivin.online. To sponsor the event click here.

