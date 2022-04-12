Spoof ad campaign targets Shell in Hackney
- Credit: User submitted
An anonymous environmental group chose Hackney as the battleground to go after one of the world’s largest oil companies.
In an anti-publicity blitz last week, campaigners pasted around a dozen advertisements attacking Shell.
A spokesman for the group, who did not wish to be named, said many campaigners are based in Hackney and their takeover of bus stop advertising spaces had been praised on social media.
"Shell is one of the world's biggest culprits when it comes to causing climate change - and its headquarters is here in London,” he said.
“As Hackney residents feel the pinch of soaring energy bills, Shell is pocketing record profits and paying zero tax on its North Sea oil and gas production.
"There's no place for Shell in tackling the energy or climate crises. Shell must fall."
A Shell spokesman said: “We respect [peoples’] right to express their point of view.
“Shell has a clear target to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050.
“We are also deeply committed to the UK and are planning to invest between £20-25bn in the UK energy system over the next decade - more than 75pc of this will be in low and zero-carbon products and services.”