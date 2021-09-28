Hackney Downs anti-vax camp cost £50,000 to remove

Published: 1:34 PM September 28, 2021

The Lovedown campers said they were protesting coronavirus passports and the Coronavirus Act. - Credit: Supplied LDR

The cost of removing a camp of anti-Covid vaccination protesters from Hackney Downs is estimated to be £50,000.

It is part of the over £6million overspend and loss of income that Covid is forecast to cost the council this financial year.

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 512 people in Hackney, and 31,642 people have been infected with the virus, according to figures in the week ending September 14.

Hackney Council took the protesters to the High Court in August to obtain a possession order and an injunction preventing a camp anywhere in the borough.

Court papers preventing anti-vax camp anywhere in Hackney. Pictures taken at Clissold Park. - Credit: Julia Gregory LDR

The campaigners were evicted the following day by High Court bailiffs and parks staff began clearing the camp.

The order was served against Lovedown campaigners and the Campaign for Truth and Justice as well as named individuals.

A sign at the Hackney Downs Park encampment which was removed in August. - Credit: Holly Chant

By September 18, 167,394, or 64 per cent of residents, had been given at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

You may also want to watch:

Homerton Hospital is seeing a slight increase in the number of Covid patients, with 24 inpatients and six others on ventilators in the week ending September 14.

The encampment site after it was cleared. - Credit: Hackney Council

At the time of the court ruling, Hackney’s parks boss Cllr Caroline Woodley said: “The group had made a number of demands on our resources, as our parks and green spaces team and enforcement teams joined the police in regularly patrolling the area.

“We know that many residents have been disappointed and upset by the group’s continued presence on Hackney Downs.”

The camp cost an estimated £50,000 to remove. - Credit: Supplied LDR

According to a council finance report, legal fees and the cost of removing the unauthorised camp at Hackney Downs is £24,000.

However, the report’s author, senior financial control officer Russell Harvey, went on to explain: “The actual estimated cost of this is £50k but some net underspends are being held to help mitigate this overspend.”

Court papers preventing anti- vaccination camp in Hackney. - Credit: Julia Gregory LDR

Resident Dave Owen said: “It isn’t legal to camp on Hackney Downs – anyone else doing this would be prevented. Why were they allowed to stay for weeks, spreading their propaganda of death for all?”

He added: “I have lived around the Downs for over 40 years. In all that time nothing like this has been allowed to happen. I did not approach the camp as I was worried about being infected, and by the response there might be – it just seemed too risky, so I’m furious that the authorities took so long to act.”

The anti-vaccination group was contacted for comment.