'Anti-vaccination' campers evicted from Hackney Downs Park
An unauthorised "anti-vaccination" encampment on Hackney Downs was evicted today (August 13) after the council obtained a High Court injunction.
The news follows the council successfully securing a possession order at the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday (August 12).
High Court Bailiffs evicted the group this afternoon, supported by the police and council enforcement officers.
Council staff are now in the process of clearing the park of any debris.
Cllr Caroline Woodley, portfolio holder for parks, said: "I am pleased to see that an unauthorised encampment that has continued to occupy and spread its anti-vaccination message on Hackney Downs has now been removed.
"This is in no small part due to the tireless efforts of council staff, working to answer the concerns of residents and remove the group from one of our much-loved green spaces. "
The councillor said the group's presence put a demand on council resources, with Hackney's Parks and Green Spaces and enforcement teams joining police to regularly patrol the area.
