Budding Hackney athletes encouraged to apply for support

British diver Noah Williams is from Hoxton in Hackney - Credit: Archant

The next generation of athletes in Hackney and across the UK can now apply for funding to hone their talents.

UK leisure charitable social enterprise GLL is the UK's largest independent athlete support programme.

It announced last year in December that it will support budding athletes with £1.2million, via The GLL Sport Foundation (GSF).

Since the support programme launched in 2008, it has provided more than 18,000 athlete awards worth a total of £12.1million.

The foundation provides athletes across 65 areas of the UK with financial help, physiotherapy, a Better gym membership and more.

In the wake of the Covid pandemic, GLL continued with the programme in 2020 and 2021, investing in the development of local talent.

Previously supported British champions include Susie Rodgers, Dina Asher-Smith and Lutalo Muhammad.

Applications for the programme are open until February 20 and athletes from the Hackney area are encouraged to apply.

Last year, the GLL Sport Foundation, in partnership with Hackney Council, supported 30 local athletes including Noah Williams who attended the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021 as part of the GB diving team.

Noah, who grew up in Hoxton, said: "The GSF helps me focus on my diving without having to stress about the financial aspect of things whilst still getting all the opportunities possible.”

Sixty-three of supported athletes were aged under 21 and the programme supports athletes across all Olympic, Paralympic, Deaf and Special Olympic sports.

In addition, 96 per cent of the athletes supported do not receive any other funding.

Sally Gunnell OBE, GSF patron, still remains the only athlete to hold consecutive Olympic, World and Commonwealth titles.

Sailly said: “From my own experience starting out as a young athlete and progressing through my sport, I understand how important the recognition and support from organisations like the GLL Sport Foundation can be to a young athletes.

"It can make the difference in achieving sporting ambitions."

Athletes can apply for support at www.gllsportfoundation.org

Applications close February 20 2022.