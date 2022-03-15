Residents encouraged to host street parties and lunches for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- Credit: PA
Hackney residents are being encouraged to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with street parties and Big Lunch initiatives.
The council is offering support for community events celebrating the Her Majesty's 70 year reign.
Much of the celebrations will focus around a special four-day bank holiday from June 2-5.
Councillor Clayeon McKenzie said: “I hope as many people as possible take up the opportunity to apply for these grants so Hackney can be full of colour and style for the Jubilee.”
Residents can now apply to organise a non-commercial street party, which would see their road closed to traffic.
The parties however must be limited to under 200 guests, who must all come from the immediate area.
The council is also offering £500 funding for Big Jubilee Lunch initiatives.
Groups have until April 4 to apply for the funding
Find out more about hosting a street party at hackney.gov.uk/street-party.
People living on a Hackney estate can contact the council's resident participation team to put on a community event by emailing get.involved@hackney.gov.uk
To apply for Big Lunch funding, visit https://hackney.gov.uk/housing-funding-streams