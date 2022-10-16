'The social housing crisis comes in two forms'

Opinion

Social housing has been built in one form or another, since the mid-1800s.

The aims of the early social housing reformers were to improve the condition of urban dwelling, which suffered at the time from expensive, damp, badly ventilated and overcrowded slums.

Since that time, the provision of social housing has been subject to the shifting landscape of British politics, creating frenetic periods of construction, followed by inactivity.

Few would argue against the right of all citizens to well-built modern housing. The argument has always been on how best to pay for it, as some look to the state and others to the market to provide. All would agree however, that both the state and the market have failed to build enough affordable housing to both rent or buy and that we are now experiencing a housing crisis.

The crisis comes in two forms.

First, there is not enough housing being built for rent, to meet the needs of low-income workers. Secondly, house price inflation has pushed many low to middle-income workers, who normally could afford to buy, out of the market.

As well-designed affordable housing is central to the success of any liberal economy, what are the possible ways forward?

One place we could look for inspiration, is at previous innovative philanthropic social housing projects, that sought to attract private funds for social ends.

A good local example is the 4 Percent Industrial Dwellings Society, that was founded in 1884 to provide “the industrial classes with commodious and healthy dwellings at a minimum rent”.

To achieve this aim, the society offered would-be investors only a modest financial return, but a clear social benefit.

In 1933 the 4 Percent Industrial Dwellings Society commissioned the celebrated architects Burnet, Tait and Lorne to design Evelyn Court, to house 137 families in a series of 5 storey apartment blocks.

Designed as a series of compact geometric forms, early photographs of Evelyn Court depict a confident architectural modernity, that is more akin to German and Swiss architecture of the 1930’s, than to the less aesthetically rigorous British modernism of the time.

In this context, Evelyn Court was a bold and innovative project, that explored experimental forms of concrete construction, high-density urban planning, and early modernist aesthetics.

However, even though the new dwellings were a step up from Victorian slum terrace housing, the size of each two-bedroom flat was very small at only 42 square meters, creating from the get-go, overcrowded conditions. In the long term, this will have contributed to decline of the buildings generally, as any technology that is overused, will inevitably wear out and degrade very quickly, especially if not regularly maintained and modernised.

One major failing of philanthropy is that such socially innovative projects can sometimes fail to factor in the ongoing costs of building maintenance, which is especially important for buildings that were built very economically or with experimental technology. It is such failures that have in part perhaps, contributed to the current delipidated state of Evelyn Court.

Going forward, Evelyn Court could be demolished and rebuilt to a higher standard.

However, the history of urban redevelopment informs us that this can sometimes lead to social cleansing, as existing tenants are increasingly pushed out of inner London, due to the higher rents expected from new developments.

Much better then to refurbish and extend Evelyn Court, by perhaps adding winter gardens to extend the living space of each flat and increase the amount of sunlight and natural ventilation.

Such a proposal would allow Evelyn Court to again provide “commodious and healthy dwellings at a minimum rent”, but only if the 4 Percent Industrial Dwellings Society wish to remain true to their founder’s intent, of employing innovative architecture for social ends.

Gordon Shrigley is a Hackney-based architect.