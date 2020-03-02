Search

Art fair by victims of brain injury raises almost £5,000 for Haggerston charity

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 02 March 2020

Sam Jevon, 51, started doing art a brain injury after sustaining a brain injury in a car accident which affected her speech, dexterity, eyesight and balance. Picture: Osbornes Law

Osbornes Law

An art fair featuring the work of people who have suffered brain injuries raised £4,814 for Haggerston-based charity Headway East London on Thursday.

The art fair raised almost £5000 for charity. Picture: Osbornes LawThe art fair raised almost £5000 for charity. Picture: Osbornes Law

Camden artist Tony Brooks, 52, was hit by a car on his way home from school as a teenager and suffered a brain injury which affected his mobility, speech, and vision.

He began drawing when he became a member of Headway East London.

Tony told the Gazette: "My artwork helps me to concentrate and control my hand. I like to draw horses and animals."

Osbornes law has worked with the Haggerston-based charity for several years. Picture: Osbornes LawOsbornes law has worked with the Haggerston-based charity for several years. Picture: Osbornes Law

He sells his artwork and says: "It gives me some independence, pride and confidence to do something for myself as I can't do much else."

The art fair took place at the Camden offices of London Law firm Osbornes Law.

Stuart Kightley, managing partner, said it was a pleasure to host the event: "Our personal injury team have worked with Headway East London for a number of years and we have seen how empowering art is for many who have suffered a brain injury."

