'We matter': Artists paint youth violence mural at Stoke Newington Youth Hub

PUBLISHED: 09:27 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 20 August 2019

Artists who painted the mural at Stoke Newington Youth Hub. Picture: Annie Nicholson

Artists who painted the mural at Stoke Newington Youth Hub. Picture: Annie Nicholson

annie nicholson

Three artists have joined forces to paint a mural at Stoke Newington Youth Hub.

Former Hackney New School teacher Annie Nicholson was invited to the club in Milton Gardens Community Hall in Shakspeare Walk to run a workshop with the young people there. The aim was to paint a mural to reflect their collective voice in terms of how of if they feel seen and heard as a community.

Together with Rosie Lom, Kairau Bradley and Ali Hughes she designed and painted the mural which states: 'Break The Cycle: We Matter'.

Annie, who is also known as The Fandangoe Kid, said: "The work looks predominantly at what it feels like to be a young person growing up in inner city London and the cycle of violence and stabbing or pointless killing that is so easy to get embroiled in and so hard to get out of. The young people are desperate to be heard, desperate for a government that sees them and stops them slipping under the radar."

