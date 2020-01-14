Search

Arts venue wants help from community in creating new soap opera named Hoxton Street

PUBLISHED: 16:29 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 14 January 2020

Hoxton Hall in Hoxton Street

Hoxton Hall in Hoxton Street

hoxton hall

The Eastenders set is famously based on a real Hackney square - and now an innovative project could see Hoxton inspire another soap opera.

Arts venue Hoxton Hall is creating its own pilot episode of a soap named Hoxton Street, based on the historic market street.

The script will be written by playwrights Lil Warren and Oladipo Agboluaje, who will work with the community through interactive theatre performances and podcasts to create characters and storylines.

The venue is urging anyone who lives, works or studies in the area to get involved.

"The aim of this project is to give local people a voice and the ability to explore issues relevant to them, opening a space for meaningful conversations", says Hoxton Hall's CEO Karena Johnson.

The project is supported by the council's Shoreditch and Hoxton Art Fund, created from a levy on developers in the areas.

Warren said: "I am so glad to be back at Hoxton Hall as part of this project that puts authentic stories from Hoxton folk at its heart. It's an exciting opportunity too for people to contribute ideas and vote on the direction of the storyline and characters".

Agboluajge added: "I'm really keen to create characters and unearth some interesting storylines based on what's currently happening in and around Hoxton."

Anyone interested in taking part can head to Hoxton Hall for the launch at 5pm on Thursday next week.

