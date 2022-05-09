Baby bank to help struggling Hackney families

Some of the items on offer at the Baby Bank - Credit: The Guinness Partnership

A baby bank aiming to help struggling parents with the rising cost of living is coming to Hackney.

Hackney Baby Bank will, from the end of May, supply children’s equipment like clothes, shoes, cots, nappies, toiletries, buggies, and toys to families needing extra support. It will help Hackney families with children aged up to five.

Housing and care provider The Guinness Partnership is funding the project, which is being run by three charities Little Village, Boiler House Spaces and Sal’s Shoes.

Alistair Smyth, the Guinness Partnership’s director of external affairs and social investment, said: “More and more families are struggling financially right now.

“They're faced with really difficult choices about what to spend and how, or if they can make money go further. And we’re talking about essentials here – housing, food, energy, clothes – the basics all families need.

“The cost of living crisis means the Baby Bank, Sal’s Shoes and all other services provided at The Boiler House are likely to be needed more than ever, and by even more families over coming weeks and months.

“It’s vital the baby bank receives support from the community and we’d encourage people to get involved however they can – whether that’s by donating, volunteering, or helping spread the word about the Baby Bank, so it can reach the people who will need it the most.”

The Guinness Partnership is also providing the building for the bank to operate from at the Hackney Family Centre, off Harrington Hill in Lower Clapton.

Proponents have said it now needs volunteers and donations from the public to help ensure it’s a success when it opens.

Sophie Livingstone, chief executive of Little Village, said: “It’s incredibly sad that there is such a need for a new baby bank in Hackney, that there are so many families who are unable to provide the basics for their babies and young children.

“But whilst there is a need, we will do all we can to help.

“We are looking for lots of support so if you would like to donate your pre-loved children’s items, or volunteer to help out, please get in touch.”

For more information, visit: littlevillagehq.org

