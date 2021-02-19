News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Baby Edward: Police confirm biological mother was found

Franki Berry

Published: 5:36 PM February 19, 2021   
Baby Edward, who was discovered by a postman named Edward Holton at a Dalston vicarage in January. P

The mother of a baby who was abandoned outside a Dalston vicarage has been found, the police have confirmed. 

It has been just over a year since January 25, 2020, when postman Edward Holton discovered a 12-hour-old swaddled baby on the ground outside a vicarage in Sandringham Road.

The police and social workers issued appeals for information, while the child was nicknamed Baby Edward by hospital staff.

After enquiries from this newspaper, the Met Police has confirmed that the youngster's biological mother was eventually located.

The child remains in foster care. 

At the time, Edward Holton recounted the moment he discovered Baby Edward: "I saw a blanket on the ground, wrapped kind of in a cocoon shape.

"There was no noise or movement and I carried on delivering to the rest of the road, but this blanket on the ground was bugging me and playing on my mind more and more."

He continued: "When we got back to the vicarage, Paul and I walked back down the steps and he pulled back the blanket and there was a very tiny baby wrapped up in it."


