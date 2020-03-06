Baby Edward: Fresh appeal made to family of 'sweet, calm and content baby' found abandoned in Dalston

Social workers are renewing their appeal for the family of "baby Edward" to come forward, six weeks after the newborn was found wrapped in a blanket at a Dalston vicarage.

Edward was only 12 hours old when he was spotted by postman Edward Holton outside the building in Sandringham Road on the morning of January 25.

The newborn, who was named after the postie by hospital staff, has been living with foster carers since then, and now weighs 8lb 8oz.

His social worker Jane said: "Edward is a very sweet, calm and content baby. He is very alert with bright bluey, grey eyes.

"He is trying to smile and makes noises, which is very cute to watch.

"I want his family to know that he is well looked after and very much loved, but I would really like you to be a part of that, even if it is just so that he knows who you are when he's older.

"It is really important that Edward knows about his history and where he came from as this will help him as he grows and develops.

"We're very keen for you or anyone in Edward's family to come forward and talk to us. We will need to begin thinking about his long term future soon and even if you are not in a position to care for him, it is important that we are able to explore every possible option for him."

Last month Edward the postal worker spoke of how he and a colleague went back to the vicarage after he had seen the blanket because it was playing on his mind.

"Paul and I walked back down the steps and he pulled back the blanket and there was a very tiny baby wrapped up in it," he said. "Paul immediately wrapped the baby back up again and took him into our van and turned up the heating to keep him warm, while I ran back up the steps and knocked on the door of the vicarage and the people inside called the emergency services.

"They arrived pretty quickly and took the baby into their care."

Legal proceedings to decide the future of Edward's care have begun. The court has indicated they will make a decision in respect of his long term care by April, and asked the council to publicise the fact that his family will be entitled to free legal aid.

Edward's mum or family can contact the council's social workers on 020 8356 5500 or the Hackney Council out of hours children's social care emergency duty line on 020 8356 2710.