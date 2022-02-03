News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney's Badu Sports launches programme to make triathlons more diverse

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 3:05 PM February 3, 2022
A new programme has been launch to get more young people from diverse backgrounds into triathlons

A Hackney sports and community organisation is on a mission to get more young people from diverse backgrounds into triathlons. 

Hackney Wick-based Badu Sports have joined forces with LimeLight sports club, the team behind running events like the Hackney Half, to break down barriers to the sport through a new programme. 

The programme's first year will see 100 young female and male athletes from ethnic minorities compete in their first-ever triathlon, the London Triathlon which takes place from August 6-8. 

James Robinson, managing director of LimeLight sports club said: "With the support of our partners, we are investing in this project to ensure a legacy is in place for young athletes to access the sport of triathlon.

"LimeLight sports club are proud to be working with and supporting Badu and there will be more exciting news to come throughout 2022.”

The athletes, all aged between 17-29, will train for the multisport race made up of swimming, cycling and running segments. 

A runner from Badu Sports

The programme will begin in March, when swimming instructors will train young people as part of LimeLight's Swimathon challenge, a nation-wide swimming event taking place in over 450 swimming pools from 6-8 May 2022.

Nana Badu, founder and CEO of Badu Sports said: "The biggest challenge is the swimming, with some of our athletes starting in a pool and not being confident swimmers, to swimming 400m in open water confidently. 

"This challenge has tested them in the past, but they have shown true strength and resilience throughout.”

Figures released by the British Triathlon Federation (2021) show just two per cent of British Triathlon or Home Nation members are black or from ethnic minorities. 

In addition, Swim England, the sport's governing body, reported in 2020 that 95pc of black adults and 80pc of black children in England do not swim.

Only 2pc of regular swimmers were black, according to Swim England's survey. 

Find out more about Badu Sports and the Badu Community at www.thebaduway.com

Learn more about LimeLight Sports Club and its events held across London and beyond by visiting limelightsports.club/events

