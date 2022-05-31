Fire crews tackled a fire at a house under renovation in Dalston on May 30 - Credit: London Fire Brigade

An investigation has been launched after a house under renovation caught fire in Dalston.

At around 6pm yesterday - Monday, May 30 - four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the blaze on Beechwood Road.

Part of the ground floor of a mid-terraced house currently being renovated was damaged by fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire was under control by 6.51pm with fire crews from Stoke Newington, Islington, Shoreditch and Homerton fire stations attending the scene.

Both the London Fire Brigade (LFB) and Metropolitan Police are investigating how the house caught fire.