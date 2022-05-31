News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Dalston house fire being investigated by LFB and Met Police

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 10:37 AM May 31, 2022
A woman died in a house fire in Myrtle Road, Harold Hill this morning

Fire crews tackled a fire at a house under renovation in Dalston on May 30 - Credit: London Fire Brigade

An investigation has been launched after a house under renovation caught fire in Dalston. 

At around 6pm yesterday - Monday, May 30 - four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the blaze on Beechwood Road.

Part of the ground floor of a mid-terraced house currently being renovated was damaged by fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire was under control by 6.51pm with fire crews from Stoke Newington, Islington, Shoreditch and Homerton fire stations attending the scene. 

Both the London Fire Brigade (LFB) and Metropolitan Police are investigating how the house caught fire.

Metropolitan Police
London Fire Brigade
London Live News
Dalston News
Hackney News
East London News

Don't Miss

Jardel Jones, 21, of Homerton Terrace was jailed for 21 years

London Live News

Jailed: Man chased teenager and stabbed him in back in Lower Clapton

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Staff on an NHS hospital ward.

Homerton Hospital

Monkeypox: 7 patients in Homerton and Royal Free hospitals

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
RideLondon cyclists

London Live News

Travel bulletin: Islington, Hackney, Tower Hamlets, Newham

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Tayyibah Girls’ School in Stamford Hill

Hackney girls school gets 'good' Ofsted after 'inadequate' rating

Kim Schewitz

Logo Icon