Three people rescued from Homerton flat fire
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
Three people were rescued by fire crews following a blaze on Berger Road in Homerton yesterday afternoon (August 26).
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to the Hackney flat fire at around 3.15pm and half of a five roomed flat on the first floor was destroyed by fire.
Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued two men via an extension ladder to a first floor window and a woman, who was led to safety via an internal staircase.
No injuries are reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Met police.
The London Fire Brigade’s 999 Control centre received 17 calls alerting them to the fire.
The fire was under control by around 5pm.
Fire crews from Homerton, Shadwell, Stoke Newington, Leyton, Islington, Whitechapel and Tottenham fire stations were at the scene.
