Bespoke Shoreditch shoemakers Carreducker host open studio for London Design Festival

Master shoemaker Deborah Carr� helping students. Picture: Alex Natt Jack Lawson Photography

Bespoke shoemakers Carreducker are throwing open the doors to their Shoreditch workshop and shoemaking school this weekend for the London Design Festival.

Uppers lasted on the one day Carr�ducker shoemaking course. Picture: Carr�ducker Uppers lasted on the one day Carr�ducker shoemaking course. Picture: Carr�ducker

While most cordwainer firms are two centuries old, Deborah Carré and James Ducker founded their company just 15 years ago, and now operate out of the Chocolate Studios in Shepherdess Place.

"We are little upstarts in the hand sewn world," Deborah told the Gazette. "We met when we were doing apprenticeships. James was apprentice to John Lobb at St James, and I changed from working in marketing to setting up my own brand, and we stayed in touch."

As well as making shoes they also teach the craft and run evening classes and courses. The open weekend will give people the chance to see behind the scenes with demonstrations.

Deborah Carr� preparing the insole. Picture: Jonathan Stewart Deborah Carr� preparing the insole. Picture: Jonathan Stewart

The workshop will be open on Saturday from 11am to 6pm and Sunday from noon to 5pm.