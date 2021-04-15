Big Issue vendors out after lockdown to reunite with customers

Published: 3:00 PM April 15, 2021

The Big Issue vendor Mike Danks, 61, sells the magazine at the near the border of Hackney and Islington at Finsbury Park station. - Credit: ©Louise Haywood-Schiefer/lhschiefer.com/2020

Big Issue vendors have returned to their Hackney and Islington pitches to sell the magazine for the first time since the third national lockdown.

The Big Issue, which offers homeless and vulnerably housed people a way of earning an income, took the decision to safeguard its vendors, and the public, by asking them to stop selling on streets across the country.

But following announcements by the government, to ease more Covid restrictions on April 12, 1,400 magazine vendors are now selling the magazine once again, on UK high streets.

Mike Danks, 61, who sells the magazine outside Finsbury Park tube station, said: “Just getting out of the house, getting back into a bit of work and trying to motivate myself into doing something positive.

"It has definitely been a difficult year but I want to get back to seeing people at The Big Issue and customers.

"It will be nice to see people who I have gotten to know over the last few years. I’m hoping there won’t be another lockdown.”

To ensure safety, big issue vendors have been provided with PPE, contactless card payment equipment with new health and safety measures have been introduced.

Lord John Bird, founder of The Big Issue, said: “We are full of pride and hope that, after over 22 weeks of being in lockdown, our vendors are back out there, able to reconnect with their local communities and earn a legitimate income once again.

“As ever, we wish to thank all those who have so generously supported us and our vendors during this challenging time.

"Every donation and subscription that has been made or taken out, has meant that we have been able to support vendors while they have been unable to sell the magazine safely on the streets."

The Big Issue founder encouraged people to look out for their local vendors and support the street newspaper and social enterprise by buying a subscription to the magazine.

For more information or to locate your local vendor and buy an issue directly from them visit bigissue.com/support