Hackney Gazette > News

Hackney financial advisor announced as finalist for Black British Business Awards

Charlotte Alt

Published: 2:10 PM August 1, 2022
Simeon Greaves was nominated in the Financial Services Rising Star category

Simeon Greaves was nominated in the Financial Services Rising Star category - Credit: Simon J. Harvey

A Hackney financial advisor has been announced as one of three finalists of the 2022 Black British Business Awards in the category Financial Services Rising Star. 

Simeon Greaves is an associate director and wealth manager at Coutts & Co where he has developed internal and external campaigns to improve inclusivity across racial lines.

Over the last five years the Shoreditch-based wealth manager also improved the bank's social media strategy on racial inclusivity.

Sophie Chandauka, chair and executive founder of the BBBAwards, said: “The finalists are recognised by industry leaders as individuals who are delivering extraordinary value, demonstrating relevance and criticality to some of the most systemically important global corporations following the cataclysmic events of 2020.” 

The awards have celebrated Black businesses talent in six industry categories, from rising stars to senior leaders, for the past eight years.  

This year’s awards ceremony will be held in the City of London on September 29. 

Hackney News
North East London News
Shoreditch News

