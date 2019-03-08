Search

Advanced search

Akala in Homerton: Young Hackney Concorde youth centre hosts rapper, writer and activist for Black History Month

PUBLISHED: 17:40 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:59 28 October 2019

Rapper, poet, writer and activist - Akala. Picture: Georgiana Chitea

Rapper, poet, writer and activist - Akala. Picture: Georgiana Chitea

© 2019 Georgiana Chitea, All Rights Reserved

A Homerton youth centre invited rapper and activist Akala to speak about music, race, class and the culture of education in Britain in celebration of Black History Month.

The black history event was sold-out. Picture: Georgiana ChiteaThe black history event was sold-out. Picture: Georgiana Chitea

Djembe drumming filled the Young Hackney Concorde centre's hall as a sold-out audience took their seats.

Akala told the audience at the youth centre: "On paper I ticked all the stereotypes of the youth who should've ended up in jail but also I was culturally very rich.

"My step-dad was the stage manager of Hackney Empire. When I was growing up I'd go for free five times a week - I saw every play imaginable and comedy shows for free."

You may also want to watch:

He spoke about his new book - Natives: Race and Class in the Ruins of Empire - as well as the importance of education and not taking it for granted. He also praised Saturday schools like the special pan-African school he attended as a child.

"There's an English culture of taking education for granted and not realising how important it is to pay attention in school," he said. "None of this is exclusive to black kids; in fact, the group that fails most in schools in Britain is poor white kids. In Jamaica, for all its other problems, it's very normal for kids, even from the ghetto, to get into the top schools."

Teenagers from the centre noticed similar cultural differences on a volunteering trip to the Gambia, they told the audience. They were surprised at how grateful Gambian schoolchildren were to receive gifts like pencils.

Nyah Buffong said: "Everyone was really welcoming to us. It's like one big family wherever you go - it's quite different to over here 'cause people tend to be isolated and they don't really want to talk to people they don't know."

Akala spoke about his new book and answered questions from the audience. Picture: Georgiana ChiteaAkala spoke about his new book and answered questions from the audience. Picture: Georgiana Chitea

Since the trip, youth worker Jeanna Sanderson has set up Journey Before Success CIC to sponsor children from the school the youth group visited in the Gambia. Eight young people have already started sponsoring children there after finding out that some kids could not afford school lunches.

Young Hackney Concorde has also begun running identity and pan-African study sessions on Saturdays for eight- to 13-year-olds. Email info@rise365.co.uk for more details.

Most Read

Hoxton estate households told to shower at Britannia Leisure Centre due to 45C oily water coming out of cold taps

The warm oily water coming out of the bathroom taps. Picture: Supplied

Hackney Council warns rogue landlords they have ‘nowhere to hide’ after licensing scheme finally rolled out

The kinds of conditions Hackney Council is hoping to clamp down on, seen at a privately rented home in Hackney Downs last year. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney toy sharing app unites local parents in the war on waste

Jason and Emma Ash created YoungPlanet to make family life less wasteful and more sustainable. Picture: Emma Ash

Hoxton couple raise funds for Action for Stammering Children with ‘Strictly’ tango performance

Nick and Kate danced in front of a panel of judges to raise money for Action for Stammering Children.

Hackney Walk: Luxury fashion mall funded by Boris Johnson’s riot regeneration cash is a ghost town

The shop Present has been boarded up since it was ram raided twice, and the shutters have still not been fixed. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Most Read

Hoxton estate households told to shower at Britannia Leisure Centre due to 45C oily water coming out of cold taps

The warm oily water coming out of the bathroom taps. Picture: Supplied

Hackney Council warns rogue landlords they have ‘nowhere to hide’ after licensing scheme finally rolled out

The kinds of conditions Hackney Council is hoping to clamp down on, seen at a privately rented home in Hackney Downs last year. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney toy sharing app unites local parents in the war on waste

Jason and Emma Ash created YoungPlanet to make family life less wasteful and more sustainable. Picture: Emma Ash

Hoxton couple raise funds for Action for Stammering Children with ‘Strictly’ tango performance

Nick and Kate danced in front of a panel of judges to raise money for Action for Stammering Children.

Hackney Walk: Luxury fashion mall funded by Boris Johnson’s riot regeneration cash is a ghost town

The shop Present has been boarded up since it was ram raided twice, and the shutters have still not been fixed. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

World Cup: England must be ready for Springbok onslaught says Jones

England coach Eddie Jones on the pitch before the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi final (pic David Davies/PA)

Spurs boss Pochettino praised his side’s level of compete at Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

O’s boss Fletcher admits there is areas to improve on

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Dixon talks Xhaka as captain and the club’s lack of leaders

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Arsenal must work to win difficult games according to Guendouzi

Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi is shown a yellow card after his tackle on Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists