News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Billboard art project sparks conversations on racism

Logo Icon

Connie Evans

Published: 11:00 AM March 23, 2021   
A poster made by Jahnavi Inniss highlights important names in Black British History on Clapham High Street. 

A poster made by Jahnavi Inniss highlights important names in Black British History on Clapham High Street. - Credit: Black Outdoor Art

A Hackney graphic designer is using art to highlight and spark conversations about racism.

Graphic designer Greg Bunbury has collaborated with outdoor media agency Brotherhood Media on the Black Outdoor Art initiative.

The project involves plastering original art by Black artists on billboards across Hackney and the rest of the capital.

Greg says the project "effectively" started the week of George Floyd’s killing in the US. He added: "When the story hit the mainstream press here in the UK, and the whole country saw the rise of Black Lives Matter, brands and companies started to react.”

After discussing the possibility of collaborating with Brotherhood Media, Greg hoped to "create a space for more discussion, more honest reflection, and more interaction", to "contribute to a shifting of attitudes”.

The first poster in the project was a piece called I Can’t Breathe, designed by Greg, which connected two victims of racially provoked police violence - George Floyd and Eric Garner - highlighting the reported last words of both men. 

A poster, created by Greg Banbury, displays the reported last words of George Floyd and Eric Garner in Hackney.

A poster, created by Greg Banbury, displays the reported last words of George Floyd and Eric Garner in Hackney. - Credit: Black Outdoor Art

You may also want to watch:

Greg explained: “That poster went up on billboards across London and overnight the response was overwhelming.

“We decided to continue the idea as a wider campaign, using donated billboard space from [Brotherhood Media], but I wanted to expand it to the Black British creative community so we could represent a range of voices.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Pregnant woman attacked on Manor Road in Stamford Hill
  2. 2 Police officers help cheer up Hackney boy taken into care
  3. 3 Arrest made after pregnant woman assaulted in Hackney street
  1. 4 We may need to rethink our knee-jerk desire to demolish
  2. 5 New climbing wall on Regent's Canal is a step up for the adventurous
  3. 6 "Horrific" extent of River Lea plastic pollution at Hackney Marshes
  4. 7 Hackney residents suffer worse mental health one year on from Covid, survey says
  5. 8 Eight people arrested after gun was allegedly fired in Hackney
  6. 9 Billboard art project sparks conversations on racism
  7. 10 New Hoxton square to be named after 1980s Hackney reggae charity appeal

By engaging Black British artists, Greg wants to inspire discussion, activism and change when it comes to the topic of race in the UK.

“While I understand that a poster cannot create structural change in and of itself, I do believe this campaign and ones like it have an important part to play in the fight for equality," he said.

He sees Black Outdoor Art as the "marketing of anti-racism".

He plans to run the project for as long as possible and says the location of the art is an important factor.

The Black Outdoor Art project showcases the work of black artists like Harkiran Kalsi.

The Black Outdoor Art project is showcasing the work of black artists like Harkiran Kalsi. - Credit: Black Outdoor Art

Adding that “if a billboard is done by an artist in Hackney, we’ll make sure it goes up in their ends”.

The graphic designer, who grew up in Hackney, says: “The thinking here is to create ownership of our communities and spaces. It’s a big deal for a creative to see their work 20ft in the air, in the area they live in.”

Although the billboards are currently located in London the project hopes to expand to other cities.

A billboard in London displays a piece of art called Grace by Kingsley Nebechi. 

A billboard in London displays a piece of art called Grace by Kingsley Nebechi. - Credit: Black Outdoor Art

A poster by Greg Banbury reads: "Black British History is British History."

A poster by Greg Banbury reads: "Black British History is British History." - Credit: Black Outdoor Art

A piece of art called Decolonise Everything by Nadina Ali.

A piece of art called Decolonise Everything by Nadina Ali. - Credit: Black Outdoor Art

A billboard displays a piece of art called Black Is Beautiful by Samuel Mensah. 

A billboard displays a piece of art called Black Is Beautiful by Samuel Mensah. - Credit: Black Outdoor Art

A billboard from the Black Outdoor Art project displayed in Selbourne Road, London.

A billboard from the Black Outdoor Art project displayed in Selbourne Road, London. - Credit: Black Outdoor Art


Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The London Fire Brigade have been campaigning to warn people of the dangers of barbecuing and smokin

London Fire Brigade

Firefighters fight blaze near Well Street

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Police officer holding hand cuffs.

Crime

Modern slavery investigation leads to eight arrests

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Bimini Bon Boulash on RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 2

Bimini Bon Boulash on their Hackney roots ahead of RuPaul’s Drag Race final

Will Durrant

Logo Icon
Sarah Everard Hackney vigil.

Women's Safety

Hundreds attend London Fields vigil for Sarah Everard despite police ban

Xindi Wei

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus