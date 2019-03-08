Video

BMX stars Ryan Taylor and Jake 100 team up with Hackney Wick anti-knife crime charity

Kids at the event in Hackney Wick. Archant

A future Olympic BMX rider performed daredevil stunts inside a Hackney Wick church ahead of 100-mile ride in support of an anti-knife crime charity.

Ryan Taylor, selected to represent Team GB at the 2020 Olympics, has teamed up with The Wickers charity for its campaign to reduce violence in the capital.

Dozens of youngsters watched on last week as he performed stunts on his specially adapted Mercedes 4x4 inside St Mary of Eton Church in Eastway - stunts which included leaping over terrified volunteers.

Taylor and his fellow star - and wheelie maestro - Jake 100 have their own project to tackle youth violence, Knives Down, Bikes Up.

Last year they were joined by 4,000 teenage riders in bringing central London to a stand-still in protest over the crisis.

Ryan Taylor and Jake 100 visited St Mary of Eton Church in Hackney Wick for the Bikes Up Knives Down event. Picture: Joshua Thurston Ryan Taylor and Jake 100 visited St Mary of Eton Church in Hackney Wick for the Bikes Up Knives Down event. Picture: Joshua Thurston

In August, the pair - whose combined followers on social media exceed half a million - will ride on behalf of The Wickers in the Prudential 100 - a 100 mile charity ride.

Ryan, who lives in East London, said: "We are all working and pulling together, it is not a single person who is going to solve this problem. Our message is: 'Don't stab your future' - Knives Down, Bikes Up."

Ryan joked with the youngsters at the event, saying: "Just to let you guys know a BMX is a smaller sized bike with 20 inch wheels - so I wont be sitting down at any time, I literally have to stand up and pedal for 100 miles!"

The Wickers was founded by property developer Henry Smith, CEO of Aitch Group.

It provides young people aged eight to 18 with a safe haven at St Mary of Eton offering positive role models, learning opportunities, recreational activities and educational workshops.

Wickers Charity chief fundraiser, Brogan Smith, said: "It's like a new movement what Ryan and Jake are doing.

"They take kids off the street and teach them how to ride, but not ride a bike, do wheelies and tricks.

"They come from the streets and they just came in and spoke to the kids and told them anything is possible.

"It was a bit of a two-fold event because they are also riding the Prudential 100 for us and were hoping to raise £15,000."

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.