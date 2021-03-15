Book of Condolences launched to remember loved ones lost to Covid-19
- Credit: PA
Family members, friends and colleagues lost to the coronavirus crisis will be remembered in an online book launched by Hackney Council.
The virtual Book of Condolences will give residents a chance to leave a message for a lost loved one as a way of recognising and celebrating their lives.
The launch takes place one week before the anniversary of the first coronavirus lockdown on March 23, which will likely be marked by a national day of reflection.
Speaker of Hackney, Cllr Kam Adams, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has been a tragic and unprecedented time of loss for families and communities across Hackney.
“This Book of Condolences is a chance for members of the community to remind us that behind every fatality Hackney has suffered, there is a person with a story.
You may also want to watch:
“If you or someone you know has lost a loved one to coronavirus, please share memories of them with us so that we can reflect and celebrate their lives.”
Residents will be able to read the tributes on the council's messages of condolence page, to be published shortly.
To fill in the council’s Book of Condolences, visit https://tinyurl.com/am7jr28
