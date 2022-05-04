News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Book project makes 7,000th donation in Hackney

William Mata

Published: 8:43 AM May 4, 2022
Bookbike London make the delivery to London Enterprise Academy

Bookbike London make the delivery to London Enterprise Academy - Credit: Bookbike London

Social enterprise project Bookbike London shared its 7,000th book with the north London community after a delivery to a Hackney academy.  

The operation was started by Emdad Rahman in Barking and Dagenham but has grown to take in Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Newham and Redbridge.

Emdad celebrated with staff and pupils at the London Enterprise Academy, who have been pivotal in supporting the project. There was also time for a selfie with former Holby City and Waterloo Road actress Jaye Jacobs - who he bumped into while cycling with the books in Hackney. 

Emdad Rahman and Jaye Jacobs

Emdad Rahman and Jaye Jacobs - Credit: Emdad Rahman

Emdad said: “I’m grateful to family, friends, colleagues and the media. Your support has been phenomenal in making this humble project so successful. 

“Even today a random gentleman from Essex named Dave dropped me a cycle helmet at my sponsor East End Cycles, and I have not spent a penny on books, cycles, food parcels etc.

“This is a project by the people, for the people.” 
 

