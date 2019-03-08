Borough Market favourite Padella could be granted licence this week to open Shoreditch restaurant

Borough Market favourite Padella could soon be opening in Shoreditch if councillors grant bosses a licence this week.

The application to open in Phipp Street will be heard by the licensing sub-committee at the town hall on Thursday night.

Italian restaurant Padella is the brainchild of Jordan Frieda and Tim Siadatan, who opened their first venture, Trullo, more than nine years ago in Islington.

The hugely successful Padella opened in 2016. It has won numerous awards, been named in the top 15 restaurants in the UK, and is known for its no-booking policy and resulting queues.

If given the green light, the restaurant would open seven days a week from 8am until 11pm.

Padella's agent said: "What my client envisages at Phipp Street is to all intents and purposes a carbon copy of Padella at Borough Market.

"Same offering, same menu, same impeccably high standards. To coin a phrase - if it isn't broke, don't fix it."

A handful of neighbours have opposed the application, with one fearing the famous queues will bring noise and littering.

Padella says there has been no complaints about the queues in Borough Market and that queues in Shoreditch will be inside the building.

They also said Padella uses the Walk In app, which avoids people having to physically queue.