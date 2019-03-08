Borough Market favourite Padella could be opening second restaurant in Shoreditch

A second branch of the hugely popular Borough Market restaurant Padella could be coming to Shoreditch.

A licensing application to serve alcohol from 11am to 11pm daily at a unit in Phipp Street was submitted by Padella Ltd two weeks ago.

The Italian restaurant in Borough Market opened in 2016 is famed for having the longest queues in London.

The team behind it, Tim Siadatan and Jordan Frieda, also run Trullo in St Paul's Road, Islington.

Last month another popular Borough restaurant, the Algarvian Casa Do Frango, submitted an application for a premise licence in King John Court.

London Meats East has also applied to change the layout of the former Beavertown-owned Dukes Brew and Que. The firm lists Daniel Nathan, co-founder of Kentish Town steakhouse Beer and Brew, as a director.