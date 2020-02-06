Boroughs United celebrates 20 years with Hackney Empire talent showcase

E-Kidz dance troupe which won Boroughs United in 2014 and then the next two years in a row, who will return as guest performers for this year's show. Picture: The Crib The Crib

Young singers, dance groups, rappers and MCees will compete on the Hackney Empire stage for the 20th anniversary of Boroughs United talent showcase next weekend.

The performance was designed as a kind of "peace campaign" by young people The Crib youth forum to bring young people together from across the capital and break down post code barriers.

The event which is organised by the young people at the youth club in Balmes Road on the De Beauvoir Estate now unites over 1,000 young people, and their families and friends.

Previous contentants include X-Factor winner Leona Lewis, The Voice winner Jermain Jackman, Twist and Pulse, Diversity and Flawless.

Michelle Kwarteng, the founder of E-Kidz street dance group who went on to win international competitions after winning Boroughs United for three years in a row, said: "We have come to a great milestone in boroughs united 20 years of unity with our community bringing together young people from different boroughs was the aim of the show.

"Hackney is a safe place for everyone to celebrate hidden talents all boroughs have to offer."

Tickets for the show at 5pm on February 16 cost £7.