Boroughs United 'peace campaign' marks 20 years with Hackney Empire show

PUBLISHED: 12:28 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 25 February 2020

Some of the winners at the Boroughs United talent show. Picture: The Crib

The Crib

Young singers, dance groups and MCees went head to head on the Hackney Empire stage for the 20th Boroughs United talent show, organised entirely by young people from The Crib youth club.

When it was first conceived two decades ago, the competition was called Battle of the Boroughs.  But in 2002 the organisers from the youth club in Balmes Road, on the De Beauvoir Estate felt it wasn't the right name because of the postcode wars, and Boroughs United was born.



The idea was to take a stand against gun and knife crime and promote peace by bringing young people together from across the capital to break down post code barriers, encourage collaboration and promote positive achievements.

"Without our young people this would not have been possible a big shout goes out to Hackney for brining Boroughs together," said presenter Abraham Udofia who has been a member of the Crib since 1999.

The dance troupe Scopianze at the Boroughs United talent show. Picture: The CribThe dance troupe Scopianze at the Boroughs United talent show. Picture: The Crib

Angel, a 14-year-old singer added: "I feel like a star. Young people were taking pictures with me. I want to go far and feel like could change the world by inspiring other young people."

