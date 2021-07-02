Fans 'immersed' in football at Boxpark Shoreditch and other Hackney venues

Published: 3:51 PM July 2, 2021

Football fans are gearing up for the Euro 2020 quarter final between England and Ukraine, with Hackney lovers of the game booking up spots in the best of the borough's venues for screenings.

The Five Points Brewery has just opened up its new outdoor space which is showing the match.

The venue seats 300 people, which is lucky news for those who missed out booking at Boxpark Shoreditch where the first round of tickets for the tournament sold out within minutes.

The Shoreditch venue has offered fans Euro-inspired food and drink from its street traders and free iconic footballer haircuts. - Credit: BOXPARK Shoreditch

A spokesperson for Boxpark said: "The atmosphere at Boxpark has been incredible, and we have become the most authentic fan park with fans cheering on their favourite teams and getting fully immersed in the action."

Fans at the Shoreditch venue have tucked into a host of Euro-inspired food and drink from its street traders, received iconic footballer haircuts and enjoyed special guest appearances from ex-footballers.

Tickets for Euro matches on Friday and Saturday are still available.

Find out more about screenings at Boxpark at www.boxpark.co.uk/campaigns/euro-2020/

Tickets for the first round of EURO 2020 saw tickets at all BOPARK venues sell out in minutes. - Credit: BOXPARK Shoreditch

Football fans in BOXPARK Shoreditch, Hackney on June 22. - Credit: BOXPARK Shoreditch



