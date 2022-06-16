Impact of noise pollution demonstrated at Shoreditch visualiser

London’s Hidden Soundtrack is part of climate charity Possible’s Car Free Megacities campaign, inviting people to enjoy a one day only audio experience and imagine our cities with fewer cars. - Credit: Will Ireland/PinPep

Benefits of car-free cities were shown off at an exhibition in Boxpark Shoreditch which demonstrated the impact of noise pollution.

London's Hidden Soundtrack was a set piece put on by climate charity Possible which gave attendees the chance to sit in a cinema-style roadside auditorium.

Musicians performed across the road, in view but only audible through the headphones provided. The demonstration was to show the reality of noise pollution in cities.

A statement said: “The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that noise pollution is second only to air pollution in terms of the size of environmental health impacts in Europe, with around one in three people being negatively affected.

“Despite this, London does not have a city-wide noise strategy, with the last one written in 2004, and we are calling on Sadiq Khan to urgently produce one.

“Additionally London does the bare minimum when it comes to noise pollution monitoring and analysis - frankly we need to do better.”

Hirra Khan Adeogun of Possible, said: “London, while taking impressive action to tackle emissions and air pollution, is essentially ignoring another huge problem that comes from motor traffic - noise pollution.

As it becomes apparent the damage noise pollution can do it’s essential that London does more, starting with monitoring and data analysis. Then we’ll be well-equipped to move forward and take action that reduces traffic in London and revamps its soundscape.”

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London, said: “Sadiq is committed to tackling all forms of pollution and has a long-term plan for dealing with noise from transport which involves better management of transport systems, new greener transport and better town planning and building design.



"The Mayor’s Transport Strategy focuses on the need to reduce car dependency - the most effective way to reduce noise pollution, along with air pollution, climate emissions and congestion. Sadiq has introduced 270km of safe and accessible cycle lanes in the past five years and worked with London's boroughs to introduce Low Traffic Neighbourhoods across the city, which not only tackle filthy air but make our streets quieter and safer.”