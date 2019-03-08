Search

Advanced search

Boxpark Shoreditch to learn if it can extend last orders until midnight at weekends

PUBLISHED: 17:36 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 08 October 2019

Boxpark Shoreditch opened its doors in 2010. Picture: Archant

Boxpark Shoreditch opened its doors in 2010. Picture: Archant

Archant

Boxpark Shoreditch will learn this week whether it has permission to sell alcohol until midnight at weekends.

https://www.hackneygazette.co.uk/news/boxpark-shoreditch-applies-to-hackney-council-to-extend-booze-licence-1-6229498

The pop-up food, retail and bar unit, which vowed to have no licensed premises ahead of opening in 2011, wants to extend its closing time until 12.30am on Fridays and Saturdays and 11.30pm weeknights.

You may also want to watch:

That would also mean pushing back last orders until 11pm on weeknights, and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The firm also wants to remove conditions that mean drinks can only be sold in branded cups, a bone of contention when the venue last extended its licence in 2017. Branded cups mean police know that drinks have been bought from the official bar, and not from independent traders selling booze without a licence.

But police said that was a concern. In a report ahead of Thursday's meeting, Pc Kerrie Ryan said: "The removal of these conditions will enable the other units to breach their lease and their licence undetected.

"Police would like to hear why these conditions should be removed and how this would be of benefit to them without undermining the licensing objectives."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Finsbury Park flooding: People evacuated from homes after burst pipe leaves streets under water

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Drug dens on Woodberry Down Estate shut down by police

The closure order pinned on the door of the property in Vivian House on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @MPSWoodberryDwn

Go Well! Cricket fan-favourite Tailenders podcast all set for Hackney Empire shows

Felix White, shown here at the Cricket World Cup Final earlier this summer, presents Tailenders with Greg James and Jimmy Anderson. Picture: Robbie Stephenson/JMP.

‘I thought I was going to have my throat cut’: Man gets 15 years for aggravated Clapton house robbery

Jason Brown has been jailed for 15 years for aggravated burglary at a house in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Met Police investigate claims officer ‘assaulted’ champion boxer at Hackney Carnival

Jason Matthews in 2015 and, right, Jason being searched by a police officer at Hackney Carnival. Police are investigating claims he was assaulted by the same officer. Pictures: Archant/Darren Ashwood

Most Read

Finsbury Park flooding: People evacuated from homes after burst pipe leaves streets under water

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Drug dens on Woodberry Down Estate shut down by police

The closure order pinned on the door of the property in Vivian House on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @MPSWoodberryDwn

Go Well! Cricket fan-favourite Tailenders podcast all set for Hackney Empire shows

Felix White, shown here at the Cricket World Cup Final earlier this summer, presents Tailenders with Greg James and Jimmy Anderson. Picture: Robbie Stephenson/JMP.

‘I thought I was going to have my throat cut’: Man gets 15 years for aggravated Clapton house robbery

Jason Brown has been jailed for 15 years for aggravated burglary at a house in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Met Police investigate claims officer ‘assaulted’ champion boxer at Hackney Carnival

Jason Matthews in 2015 and, right, Jason being searched by a police officer at Hackney Carnival. Police are investigating claims he was assaulted by the same officer. Pictures: Archant/Darren Ashwood

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

O’s set to rotate squad for Trophy clash at Wimbledon

Leyton Orient midfielder Dale Gorman on the ball (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Clapton CFC suffer heavy defeat at Cricklewood

Clapton CFC in action against Cricklewood Wanderers (Pic: Thomas Seropian)

Rugby: Vunipola likely to miss France game

England's Billy Vunipola receiving medical attention during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Argentina at Tokyo Stadium.

The EFL and Mind bringing Leyton Orient’s iconic moment to life

Leyton Orient's badge outside Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Spurs goalkeeper Lloris expected to miss the rest of 2019

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the UEFA Champions League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists