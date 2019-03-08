Boxpark Shoreditch to learn if it can extend last orders until midnight at weekends

Boxpark Shoreditch will learn this week whether it has permission to sell alcohol until midnight at weekends.

The pop-up food, retail and bar unit, which vowed to have no licensed premises ahead of opening in 2011, wants to extend its closing time until 12.30am on Fridays and Saturdays and 11.30pm weeknights.

That would also mean pushing back last orders until 11pm on weeknights, and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The firm also wants to remove conditions that mean drinks can only be sold in branded cups, a bone of contention when the venue last extended its licence in 2017. Branded cups mean police know that drinks have been bought from the official bar, and not from independent traders selling booze without a licence.

But police said that was a concern. In a report ahead of Thursday's meeting, Pc Kerrie Ryan said: "The removal of these conditions will enable the other units to breach their lease and their licence undetected.

"Police would like to hear why these conditions should be removed and how this would be of benefit to them without undermining the licensing objectives."