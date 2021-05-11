BOXPARK Shoreditch welcomes football fans for live screenings
- Credit: Archant
BOXPARK Shoreditch is bringing back live football screenings for the first time since the national lockdown.
Tickets for the Champions League Final (May 26) sold out within minutes of going live but football fans can still book tickets for the Europa League Final on May 29.
It will see Manchester United face off against Villerreal, a team which has never competed in any European final before.
BOXPARK's Head of Events, David Byrne said it has been a long time since people have been able to watch football with friends: "We've missed the atmosphere and friendly banter with other fans, so we're looking forward to welcoming Londoners back to BOXPARK Shoreditch to get their football fix."
Tickets for two include a jug of Coors for £20 or a group of six with three Coors jugs can grab tickets for £60.
Customers must arrive at the venue at least 30 minutes before kick-off to claim their table and drinks.
Book at www.boxpark.co.uk/campaigns/europa-league/
