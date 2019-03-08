Somerford Grove murder: Boy, 15, stabbed to death in Stoke Newington - bringing Hackney's death toll to three in a fortnight

Police at the scene in Stoke Newington Road this morning. Picture: Supplied Archant

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Somerford Grove last night - making him third person to be fatally knifed in the street in Hackney in a fortnight.

Police officers, who were called to the scene at 8.54pm, gave the child emergency first aid until paramedics from London's Air Ambulance arrived. But he was pronounced dead within an hour, at 9.49pm.

His next of kin have been informed.

A second boy, aged 16, was found with stab injuries in Shacklewell Road - the next street along.

He is in hospital, and his injuries are not life-threatening according to Scotland Yard.

A section 60 was put in place for the whole of Hackney until 7am this morning - meaning officers could stop and search people without having grounds for suspicion.

There have been no arrests.

The murder is the third in Hackney in the space of two weeks. Steve Brown, 47, was stabbed through the heart on April 17 and died in Matthias Road - 500m from last night's stabbing.

Then on Friday afternoon Joshua White, 29, from Homerton, was stabbed to death in Frampton Park Road, south Hackney.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with his murder.