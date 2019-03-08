Brain injury survivors to take on daunting 1000m climb to support Hackney charity Headway East London

Daredevil brain injury survivors will climb 1000m to raise money for a Haggerston charity.

Staff, volunteers and members of Headway East London will head to The Castle Climbing Centre in Green Lanes on Wednesday to take on the challenge as part of Action for Brain Injury Week.

The group was inspired after experiencing the mental and physical benefits of climbing at the accessible centre over the last few years.

Member Yoki, who users a wheelchair, has been part of the climbing group since it launched. She said: "Climbing helps me in every way. Physically, it helps me gain strength in my arms and develops my balance, but it also really helps with my mental stability too. It helps me to focus on one thing, I feel finally as if I'm getting somewhere."

The #HeadwayHeroes climbers have already raised £500 for the charity, which runs a day centre supporting survivors from 13 London boroughs. Due to government cuts to adult social care, Headway needs donations to help survivors. Figures show someone is admitted to hospital with a brain injury every 90 seconds.

Donate to the #HeadwayHeroes at bit.ly/HELclimbing.